Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a sweeping new public health order that requires a broad swath of workers here to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
The order is the first of its kind in Colorado and was a sign of both rising case totals due to the delta variant and of the city's flagging vaccination rate. The industries and occupations required to be vaccinated within the city vary from public entities to private enterprises, and for at least city employees, refusing to be vaccinated carries the threat of termination.
But who exactly must be vaccinated, in Denver and statewide, and what other public health measures have been instituted?
Denver requirements
Under Hancock's order, people who must be vaccinated fall into one of three categories.
The first is city employees, all of whom must be inoculated. That includes elected officials and board and commission members. Hancock said that workforce is roughly 10,000. The mayor spoke most directly to consequences for these workers: He said there would likely be some who would lose their jobs because they would refuse to be inoculated.
The second group is among "high-risk occupations," according to the city. That includes all first responders, staff in hospitals and clinical care settings, home-health providers, and long-term care staff. All of those apply to both public, city employees and private industry.
Two major health care players in Denver - UCHealth and Denver Health - both announced last week that they would require all of their staff to be vaccinated by mid-fall. Denver's vaccination rate among long-term care workers is the second highest in the state, according to state data. An official for a nursing home trade group said earlier this week that the industry is still concerned about requiring their employees to be inoculated, out of fear that it would exacerbate already struggling staffing levels.
The final group is "high-risk settings." That includes homeless shelters, correctional facilities, child care providers and school staff. Despite being among the first to get access to the vaccine, correctional workers have a lower level of uptick statewide than the general population.
The school staff provision applies to school at all levels — K-12 and post-secondary included — in the city. Some higher education institutions — like Regis University and the Metropolitan State University of Denver — have already announced requirements that their staff be vaccinated.
The school requirement places some uniformity across the public, private and charter school spectrum. On Tuesday, Denver Public Schools announced that it would require everyone in its buildings to wear a mask, but it did not require vaccinations, and it also left charter schools to make their own decisions. The state has recommended masking in school settings, but it, too, has not required them.
What's the timeline?
All of the workers who fall under the order must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. For the two-dose regimens of Pfizer and Moderna, that would mean the first dose would need to come, at the latest, in early September.
How's the order going to be enforced?
Hancock and city attorney Kristin Bronson said on Monday that the emphasis will be on compliance and that the city will work with employers to ensure they're following the order. Those employers will have to keep records and "demonstrate compliance" to the city. The city can impose penalties, Bronson told reporters, but hopes to avoid that.
Hancock said some people who work for the city "may lose their jobs behind this, we recognize that."
Is there a mask order or something similar in Denver?
No. This latest order does not return the city to any of its previous COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Bob McDonald, the executive director of the city's Department of Public Health and Environment, told reporters Monday that officials here have tried a variety of strategies since the pandemic began, and yet "here we are": with rising case totals.
He went on to say the city wouldn't mask its way out of its current situation. He declined to provide details of what would happen next if the numbers continued to increase, but he said any further orders would be "data driven."
There's also no public health order from the state that requires widespread masking or much else in the way of COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. Jared Polis has said the state's role in driving the pandemic response ended when the threat to hospitals being overwhelmed ceased earlier this year.
Should I wear a mask anyway?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people, even those vaccinated, should wear masks indoors in certain high-risk counties. In Colorado, that applies to Denver, the rest of the metro area and nearly every major population area.
Though vaccines remain highly effective, recent CDC data indicates the minority of vaccinated people who do get infected can have a significant viral load in their throat and nose.