Colorado activated its crisis standards of care for emergency responders Friday night, allowing dispatchers and agencies to determine who needs transport and treatment because so many providers are out sick with COVID-19.
In its announcement, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said it was enacting the standards because many EMS are sick and demand for emergency service is high. The standards apply to emergency medical services statewide and give guidance on how to interact with infectious patients, like maintaining distance, limiting the number of personnel exposed to the patient and what protective gear to wear. But they also direct EMS providers to "transport only the most severe cases," while referring other patients to self-transport or to follow up with their own doctors or other outpatient providers.
Scott Bookman, Colorado's COVID-19 incident commander, told The Gazette on Friday that the decision was made because the EMS workforce has been so depleted by the omicron surge recently, on top of already being understaffed.
"This is not because EMS call volumes have gone up so high they can't handle it," he said. "They just don't have the workforce."
It's the first time these particular standards have been activated since April 2020, just as the novel coronavirus first emerged here. In November, the state activated its crisis standards for hospital staffing. Colorado has still not activated its crisis standards of care for hospital triage, which would involve hospitals rationing care to certain patients. Bookman said he couldn't think of another time during the pandemic when EMS providers have been as strained by staffing issues as they are now.
“If you are sick and think you need emergency care, please continue to use 9-1-1 or seek emergency care as you would normally," Eric France, Colorado's chief medical officer, said in a statement Friday. "Your health in an emergency is always a priority. The dispatchers and emergency medical service experts will help you determine if you need immediate care. They may also advise you to seek care through a normal doctor’s appointment, if your case can wait."
The goal, France continued in his statement, is to ensure that "we can provide care to anyone who needs it immediately. Crisis standards of care help us to do that." An email seeking further information from the state Department of Public Health and Environment was not returned Friday.
According to the standards, dispatchers and emergency medical techs should consider several factors when deciding if a person should be transported to the hospital via ambulance: whether the patient is under the age of 60; their history of "viral syndrome"; their high-risk medical history, or lack thereof; their ability to understand and agree with a recommendation that they not be transported; and access to help and space in their home.
The standards advise telling patients who don't meet criteria for transport: "Based on your age, medical history, and our assessment, a COVID-19 test may be appropriate, but the risks from emergent transport by ambulance to the emergency department likely outweigh the benefits. In order to limit exposures, would you be comfortable with us providing you alternative information regarding home care and recommendations?”
State and local health officials have said omicron, which is more transmissible than other strains of the virus and is more capable of evading immunity, is causing workforce disruptions across the state. That will be felt particularly acutely, hospital officials have said, in the health care industry, in which pre-pandemic staffing shortages have collided with a pandemic entering its third calendar year. Hospital workforces have been thinned by burnout and exhaustion, and omicron - though less severe than other strains - is fueling that shortage by driving workers into quarantines.
Anuj Mehta, a Denver Health intensive care physician and researcher, said Friday that omicron will likely make it "much harder to access health care" in the coming weeks, thanks to the sheer number of infections it's bringing to Colorado.
Bookman said Friday he didn't know how long the standards would be in place. He stressed that the EMS guidance was not a stepping stone on a path toward enacting the hospital triage standards. He said the state still has a "solid amount of hospital capacity" left.