Colorado could face a return to its pandemic-high hospitalizations in December if its vaccination rate doesn't improve in the coming weeks, according to new projections by COVID-19 researchers, a sign of the precarious situation facing the state due to the delta variant.
The team — comprised of experts from the Colorado School of Public Health — projects that even if people continue to eschew public health recommendations like masking or social distancing, thousands of hospitalizations can still be prevented, so long as more Coloradans get vaccinate by Labor Day. It's the first modeling report from the team since cases in the state began to climb in mid-July, and it paints Colorado as being at a crossroads in its pandemic response.
"Increasing vaccination rates among adults immediately will prevent substantial numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations through the fall," the researchers wrote. "If transmission control continues to decline, increased vaccinations could prevent thousands of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the next three months."
Transmission control refers to behaviors and policies implemented or undertaken to prevent spread. With nearly all public health orders requiring those behaviors gone, infection control has dropped: When factoring in the risk of variants, it's below 50%, the modelers say, which is its lowest point in the pandemic thus far.
As infection control wanes, vaccinations become more critical in controlling the virus's spread, particularly as the more transmissible, more severe delta variant continues to dominate the circulating disease. The modelers project that if infection control remains steady and the adult vaccination rate rises to 80%, 839 hospitalizations can be avoided.
More than 70% of the state's eligible population — everyone older than 11 — has been vaccinated, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said earlier this week. But to reach 80% for adults, the state will need to push an additional 456,000 vaccines into arms between now and Labor Day on Sept. 6. To vaccinate 70% of 12- to 17-year-olds, the state will need another 90,500 doses, the modelers wrote.
That will be difficult, based on Colorado's current trajectory. Since the first week of June, the state has administered just over 450,000 doses. It will need to surpass that in the next month to reach the modelers' projections and avoid what they say could be a spike in hospitalizations to rival other crisis points in the pandemic.
The modelers estimated that 85% of adults 65 and older, who were among the first to be eligible for vaccines, have been inoculated as of July 25. Seventy-one percent of residents between the ages of 40 and 64, 60% of those between 20 and 39, and 49% of children and teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19 have been vaccinated.
To prevent one singular hospitalization, the modelers wrote, roughly 54 adults will need to be vaccinated.
"Vaccinating 80% of Colorado adults and 70% of Colorado teens by Labor Day will allow Colorado to continue its return to normal activities," the researchers concluded. "If vaccination uptake is low among adults in August and transmission control decreases substantially, Colorado could see a peak in COVD-19 hospitalizations this fall that approaches the December 2020 peak."