FILE— In this March 6, 2021 file photo, from front, registered nurses Megan McLaughlin and Amy Wells join pharmacist Claudia Corona-Guevara in drawing shots of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city will mandate all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.