A woman who died from a gunshot wound Saturday evening was identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner as 36-year-old Erika Monique Thornton. Her death was determined to be a homicide.

Aurora Police have not made any arrests in the killing which happened near a King Soopers at East 6th Avenue and Del Mar Circle at around 6:30 pm.

#APDAlert: A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the area of 6th & Del Mar Pkwy about 6:30p. There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO. pic.twitter.com/N7UAEqLuR1 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 2, 2023

A neighbor flagged police and told them that a woman was bleeding. Aurora police performed CPR on the scene, but the Thornton later died at the hospital, according to an APD press release. Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area who may have home surveillance video of footage on April 1 from 6-6:30 p.m. to contact them.

Additionally, Aurora police would like to talk to anyone with information on Saturday's homicide. Contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.