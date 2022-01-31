Prosecutors have filed more than a dozen charges against Daniel Ruelas, a 16-year-old boy accused of injuring six teenagers in a mass shooting at Aurora’s Nome Park in November.

Ruelas faces 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, one count of possession of a handgun by a juvenile and numerous sentence enhancers including using a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Ruelas, a student at Aurora Central High School, was charged as an adult, which is why his identity was released despite his age.

The shooting happened in the early afternoon of Nov. 15 at Nome Park, directly across the street from Aurora Central High School. Six students from the school were shot, with their ages ranging from 14 to 18. All of the victims survived.

The victims were shot by suspects riding in a black Chrysler 300, according to an arrest affidavit. Witnesses and alleged suspects said there were three shooters inside of the car, two using handguns and one using a large rifle.

Two of the suspects identified Ruelas as one of the shooters using a handgun, the affidavit said. The identities of the other alleged shooters were redacted.

Three other suspects, all boys aged 15, were arrested in connection with the shooting in November and December, according to the Aurora Police Department. The teens were booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

The shooting happened because one of the suspects was supposed to fight a student at Nome Park, according to several witness and suspect interviews in the affidavit. The student told police the suspect and his friends jumped him a week prior, and they had spoke via social media to schedule a one-on-one rematch.

The student brought two friends as backup and the group of three were standing in Nome Park waiting for the suspect to arrive. One of the student’s friends also invited nine members of the Polo Gang for protection, who were inside of a gold minivan parked near the park, the affidavit said.

The student said he saw the suspect he was supposed to fight circle the park several times in a black Chrysler 300, with a black Chevy Tahoe following the car. When the Chrysler stopped, the student walked toward the car asking if the fight was still on, at which point the suspects fired guns out of the windows, the affidavit said.

The student was not hit by the shots, but his two friends and four innocent bystanders were. The Chrysler then sped away and one of the Polo Gang members fired one gunshot at the car, hitting its trunk lid, the affidavit said.

One of the suspects inside of the Chrysler claimed they started shooting because the Polo Gang members shot at them first; however, surveillance footage and the position of the gunshot in the Chrysler’s trunk disprove this claim, the affidavit said.

No other suspects in the shooting have been identified. However, Ruelas’ brother, another student at Aurora Central High School, was also involved, the affidavit said.

Ruelas was formally charged in Arapahoe County District Court on Jan. 26. His next court appearance is a reverse transfer hearing scheduled on July 20, according to the attorney’s office.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case and working to determine the final charges against the other three suspects. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and any information should be directed to police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.