A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting into a Greeley home last year, severely injuring one person inside, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mathais Valencia-Garza pleaded guilty in June to first-degree assault for the incident.

Police said Valencia-Garza fired seven shots into the home on Oct. 22, 2020.

Valencia-Garza was apparently looking to take revenge on a man who had bought cocaine from him using a fake $100 bill earlier that day, but got the wrong house, prosecutors said.

A 20-year-old man in the house playing video games was shot in the leg, suffering serious injuries. Three other people were inside the home during the shooting but were not hit, police said.

“The reckless disregard to human life is just astonishing to me,” said Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea. “We could have been here today for a homicide. This defendant was one step, one moment, one second away from serving a life sentence.”

During his 22-year sentence, Valencia-Garza will also serve two time for other incidents: a menacing charge from before the shooting and a second-degree assault charge for spitting in a jail deputy’s face while awaiting trial.

Valencia-Garza was sentenced to three years for the menacing and six years for the second-degree assault, the attorney’s office said.

“This defendant is only 19 years old, and already has proved to us that he has zero respect for human life or community safety,” Perea said.