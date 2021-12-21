A judge sentenced a 19-year-old man to 22 years in prison Friday after he shot and robbed a stranger in Aurora in 2019, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Colton Robichaud of Aurora pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury. Prosecutors dismissed other counts against him as part of a plea agreement.

“There is a time for efforts at rehabilitation, but once you pick up a gun and shoot someone, there must be consequences,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “This victim sustained major, severe injuries. The choices this defendant made have led to this appropriate outcome, which is a prison sentence.”

The attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019, the attorney’s office said. Robichaud was driving a stolen car with a passenger when he saw two people walking on Pheasant Run Parkway near South Laredo Street.

Robichaud got out of the car and threatened them with a gun, shooting the victim when he and his friend tried to run away. After the victim fell to the ground, Robichaud beat him with the gun and stole the victim’s cellphone and backpack.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, but he survived, the attorney’s office said.

Witness descriptions quickly led police to the stolen car with Robichaud and the passenger still inside. Robichaud was also accused of shooting six times at a man two days prior when Robichaud was trying to break into vehicles and the man honked at him, the attorney's office said.

“The defendant terrorized people throughout October and November, impacting many more people than our two named victims,” said Deputy District Attorney Ryan Chun. “He shot at people he didn’t know and committed horrendous, senseless violence.”

Chun, who prosecuted the case, asked for the maximum sentence of 25 years. Though the sentence was just short of the maximum, Judge Darren Vahle said Robichaud’s actions were “wicked” and he needed to serve a significant penalty.

The passenger in the car with Robichaud — 20-year-old Jaden Lee Saenz — was also arrested and pleaded guilty to robbery and third-degree assault on July 2, 2020. Saenz was sentenced to 10 months in jail, 100 hours of community service and four years of probation, the attorney’s office said.