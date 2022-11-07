Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive.

Fort Lupton Police Chief John Fryar told The Denver Gazette that Steinke is on administrative leave with pay “until we can figure this thing out.”

Also charged in investigation was Platteville Police Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked his cruiser on the tracks as he stopped the woman who was hit by the train. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was suspected of starting a road rage incident in which a driver said she pointed a gun at him as they were traveling north of Platteville on US 85. The accident happened at US 85 and County Road 36. Vazquez faces five counts of reckless endangerment, one count of obstructing a highway, one count of careless driving and one county of parking were prohibited.

Steinke is seen on the video footage handcuffing Rios- Gonzalez, and walking her toward Vazquez' vehicle, which had been parked on train tracks.

Immediately after the train crash, the video shows Vazquez explained what happened to a responding Colorado State Patrol officer.

“So she put her in your car?” the CSP officer asked of Steinke's involvement on the video.

“Yes,” said Vazquez. “I didn’t know she (Rios-Gonzalez) was in my car because when the train hit I said ‘Was she in my car?” and she said ‘Oh my God, she was.’ So I didn’t know she was in my car anyhow,” Vazquez said.

He also told the trooper that he thought that he had cleared the tracks.

"This is where she stopped," he said gesturing toward Rios-Gonzalez's truck. "This is exactly where she stopped. I stopped behind her, I thought that I had cleared the tracks, however, I was focused on her because of the weapons."

The video shows that Steinke and Vazquez were so intent on searching the woman’s truck for a gun, they didn’t hear the first blaring horn of the oncoming train.

As the two officers discussed where the firearm could be, the horn got more insistent and within seconds, a Union Pacific locomotive traveling around 45 miles an hour slammed into the vehicle, which was parked just up an embankment directly on the train tracks.

There is no railroad safety bar at that train crossing.

Steinke can be heard on police body worn cameras screaming “Oh My God! A patrol car was just hit by a train.”

Rios-Gonzalez was charged in the investigation as well. Because she had a gun in her car and was reported to have pointed it at another driver, Rourke's office charged her with felony menacing.

Officers found a hand gun in her car, which corroborated the reporting driver’s story. Corey Breckenfelder told The Denver Gazette that she pointed a handgun at him through her truck window as the two drove north on U.S. 85 that evening, but Rios-Gonzalez denied the accusation.

Rios Gonzalez miraculously survived the crash and is already walking on her own, according to her civil attorney Paul Wilkinson. He was satisfied that Rourke charged the officers.

"If you look at the video it needed to be done. When you see things like this happen, police need to be held accountable," said Wilkinson. "If my client can be charged based on the evidence that they have on her, clearly the police can be charge on the evidence that exists against them."

The DA's office said all three suspects received a summons but were not arrested. There is no court date scheduled yet for Rios-Gonzalez, Vazquez, or Steinke.