After the owner of a Boulder tailor shop was accused of inappropriately touching customers in September, eight additional victims have come forward with similar allegations.

Ziya Ozdemir, 43, now faces 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a total of 10 victims, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Ozdemir is the owner of Uni Tailor in the 4800 block of Baseline Road.

The alleged assaults took place between 2017 and 2021 while Ozdemir was tailoring the victims’ clothes. The most recent victim was a juvenile girl who said the incident happened on Aug. 31, 2021, according to the Boulder Police Department.

“We appreciate the courage of the victims in coming forward and reporting these incidents so that the Boulder Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office can seek justice for the victims and the community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Ozdemir was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact. He was released the same day on a $2,500 bond, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Dougherty said he is requesting the bond be increased due to the eight additional charges.

Ozdemir is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Tuesday for his hearing, followed by an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

Anyone with additional information regarding Ozdemir is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3336.