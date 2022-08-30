The man accused of shooting up a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, killing three and injuring nine, would be competent to stand trial if he were forced to take anti-psychotic medication, two psychiatrists testified at a federal court hearing Tuesday.
Robert Lewis Dear, 64, was first ruled incompetent to stand trial in Colorado Springs in 2016, after being diagnosed with a delusional disorder. At that time, a judge in the 4th Judicial District said Dear’s understanding of things was “not rational” or “grounded in reality.” In 2020, that ruling was upheld by another judge in El Paso County.
But Dr. Robert Sarrazin, Chief of Psychology for the Springfield Medical Clinic that works with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on competency evaluations, testified Tuesday that Dear would respond well to several anti-psychotic medications, would be able to help his attorneys with his defense, and be ready for trial in “four to six months” after going on the medications.
“It’s substantially likely Dear will be restored to competency with this anti-psychosis medication,” said Sarrazin, under questioning from assistant U.S. Attorney Pegeen Rhyne.
On November 27, 2015, Dear – a self avowed anti-abortion fanatic – attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs with an SKS semiautomatic rifle.
He faces 179 counts in state courts for the attack. Ke'Arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police Officer Garrett Swasey died at the women's clinic. Nine other people — five of them law enforcement officers — were wounded during the course of a five-hour standoff.
Dear's review hearing in a Colorado Springs court, which was scheduled for earlier in August, has now been pushed to Sept. 30 to accommodate the results of the Aug. 30-31 medication hearing.
Dear, as has been his typical behavior in court, often blurted out comments like “you lie,” “I’m competent” or “I’m not going to be a drug addict.”
Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn admonished him not to speak out of line, but often the attorneys, judge and witnesses ignored his outbursts.
As Tuesday’s hearing ended, as he was being led out by U.S. marshals, Dear yelled at the judge: “I have a right to take the stand, you bastard. Burn in hell.”
Dear’s federal public defenders Natalie Stricklin and Jennifer Beck, cross examined Sarazzin and, Dr. Lea Ann Preston Baecht, a clinical psychologist for the U.S. Department of Justice, about all the possible side effects the drugs might cause Dear.
Stricklin repeatedly used the phrase “forced upon him” when talking about how the doctors would administer the medications, then follow up with treatment if side effects presented themselves.
Sarazzin explained in great detail that the doctor’s would first show Dear the court order outlining the treatment plan, then try to convince him to take the medications orally. Staff members and jail personnel would constantly monitor Dear for any potential side effects, and administer different medications or doses to mitigate any issues.
He admitted if Dear refused – as he has repeatedly said he would – he would be handcuffed and injected. If he still fought, he would strapped down by a “force team.”
Baecht and Sarazzin testified Dear has refused any medications, including those suggested by doctors to help his hypertension. He’s refused blood pressure tests and examinations to determine his vital statistics. They also testified Dear believes the staff and doctors are trying to kill him by spiking his food with poison.
“We can’t move forward with him thinking we’re all trying to kill him,” Sarazzin said, and the anti-psychotic medications could help lesson that delusion.
Blackburn scheduled two days for the hearing to determine if the court will order the medications above Dear’s objections. It continues Wednesday.