An Adams County man who brutally assaulted and tried to murder a woman in 2020 has been convicted by a jury, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Fermin Gonzalez-Flores, 33, was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of strangulation assault, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of violent crime, following an eight-day trial.

“The brutality of this crime is truly unspeakable,” District Attorney Brian Mason said. “I’m grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

The attack happened on Jan. 16, 2020, shortly after the victim returned home from work at around 11 p.m. The victim was lying in bed when Gonzalez-Flores, the victim’s cousin’s boyfriend, entered her bedroom, the attorney’s office said.

The victim and Gonzalez-Flores briefly spoke before Gonzalez-Flores attacked her, strangling her until she lost consciousness. When the victim woke up, she tried to fight Gonzalez-Flores off using pepper spray and a knife on her bedside table, but he strangled her again.

After she lost consciousness again, Gonzalez-Flores dragged the victim by her hair to the front door of the home. When she woke, the victim yelled for help and Gonzalez-Flores strangled her a third time, the attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez-Flores then took the victim to a bathroom and held her head under the water of a filled bathtub until she played dead. After this, Gonzalez-Flores sexually assaulted the victim in her bedroom several times.

When Gonzalez-Flores fell asleep, the victim escaped and ran to a nearby coffee shop where she called 911. Responding officers arrested Gonzalez-Flores at the home, the attorney’s office said.

Gonzalez-Flores will be sentenced on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.