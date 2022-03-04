Denver International Airport owes Adams County more than $33 million for noise violations that impacted its residents between 2014 and 2016, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
The court determined a Jefferson County judge who ordered the airport to pay $33.5 million in June 2020 was appropriate. The judge determined the airport violated an intergovernmental agreement between it and the county made over three decades ago.
DIA was found to have violated 67 class II noise exposure performance standards during the three-year period.
"We are pleased with the outcome of this appeal process," said Board of County Commissioners Chair Lynn Baca. “We had hoped all along this could be resolved amicably without having to go to court against a partner agency, but it’s important to pursue this issue on behalf of our residents who have dealt with the noise issues far too long.”
The intergovernmental agreement between the two entities allowed Denver to annex land within Adams County to build the airport in exchange for the city and county's agreement to monitor and limit noise exposure levels.
Noise impacts coming from DIA have been the subject of several lawsuits, with the first being filed in 1992 based on perceived violations of the IGA. Subsequent complaints were filed and all related to noise level monitoring and violations, according to Adams County.
Adams County officials said the country has not determined how it will use the funds awarded in the suit.
Attempts to reach Denver International Airport officials were unsuccessful on Friday.