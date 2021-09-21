Now that the Jefferson County Coroner has ruled that a Good Samaritan’s death in Olde Town Arvada this summer was a homicide, killed by one gunshot to the pelvis, Arvada city leaders are calling for a swift decision from First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King as to whether or not she’ll file criminal charges against the officer.
Jefferson County Coroner John Carver released his findings Monday saying the Officer Involved Shooting was a mistake.
Four days after the incident, the Arvada Police Department confirmed that one of its officers did indeed shoot Hurley. Tuesday marked three months since the shootings happened on June 21.
“We have a high degree of frustration with the length of time the process is taking,” said Mayor Marc Williams. “We want transparency and we want the information to come out.” Williams says there is discussion as to whether or not King will call a Grand Jury into the matter.
First Judicial Spokesperson Michael Teague confirms the DA has not set a specific date for when she’ll announce whether or not to charge the officer in Hurley’s death. If no charges are filed in the case, she will write a letter outlining the findings. If there are, then the investigation goes to trial, just like any other case.
So far, the officer in question has gone unnamed. The Arvada Police department confirms that he has not returned to patrol duties and is still out on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The incident started when an armed suspect shot and killed Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley, who had been called to investigate a suspicious person. Video surveillance from adjacent buildings showed that after Ron Troyke shot Beesley twice with a shotgun, he returned to his truck, get an AR-15, then hurried down the alley toward Beesley’s body and into the Olde Town Arvada square. Hurley was in an Army surplus store when he heard the shots and, according to witnesses, ran outside and shot Troyke. The autopsy report notes that Hurley then “removed Troyke’s assault rifle from his body.” That’s when an Arvada police officer responding to the shots saw Hurley holding the assault rifle and, according the autopsy report, “fired his handgun, mistakenly assuming that (Hurley) was the active shooter.”
Though Arvada city officials want answers, observers say it’s more important to be right than to be fast, especially in a complicated death like Hurley’s. “My guess is that this case has multiple binders of information,” explained Tom Raynes, Executive Director of the Colorado District Attorney’s Association. “You have to go through it multiple times, talk through it with your team of experienced prosecutors and then ultimately make a decision.”
The Critical Incident Response Team led by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office presented its findings to the district attorney’s office last week. Though other Jefferson County law enforcement agencies were in involved, the Arvada Police Department was not one of them; but its internal investigation was included in the CIRT.
Raynes says the CIRT’s investigation likely had a slew of information to pore over including police body-worn cameras, halo and surveillance cameras, and witness statements. Says Raynes, “While I understand the public outcry for “I want to know,” the answer is we hear you, but we want to be right.”
Hurley’s family did not respond to a request for comment.
