A judge last month sentenced an Arvada woman to nearly 15 years in federal prison for serving as the getaway driver in a pair of armed robberies and for firing at sheriff's deputies during a high-speed chase, the U.S. attorney's office announced Sunday.
In November 2020, 21-year-old Kitira Hays drove two co-defendants to a DSW in Westminster and a Foot Locker in Lakewood, where they stole shoes and clothes, prosecutors said.
Later on, Hays fired a revolver at an Adams County sheriff's deputy during a pursuit. The chase ended when the getaway vehicle crashed into the Arvada trailer park where Hays lived, prosecutors said.
“These armed and violent criminals jeopardized the safety of our communities and law enforcement partners,” said David S. Booth, special agent in charge of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Denver division. “These are exactly the sort of crimes we seek to identify, disrupt and upon which we focus all of our investigational efforts.”
U.S. Attorney Cole Finnegan said: “Violent gun crime is a serious problem that threatens all of us. Choosing to use a gun to commit a crime — and especially shooting at law enforcement — will send you to federal prison for a long time.”