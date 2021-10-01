The Aspen Police Department has opened an investigation into a priest who worked in the town for nine years, after the Archdiocese of Denver received a report that the clergyman had allegedly sexually abused a minor there.
Father Michael O'Brien was a priest at St. Mary's in Aspen from 2002 to 2011, an archdiocese spokesman said in an email Friday. The complaint against him, made to the church and reported to the town's police, alleges that he sexually abuse a minor from 2004 to 2008. Aspen Police Sgt. Rick Magnuson confirmed to the Gazette that the report, made Sept. 20, alleged dozens of incidents of abuse during that four-year period. That detail was first reported by the Aspen Times.
O'Brien is currently the pastor for St. Anthony of Padua in Julesburg and St. Peter in Crook, said archdiocese spokesman Mark Haas. He has been placed on administrative leave. He has "resolutely denied these allegations," the archdiocese's vicar general wrote in a letter to St. Mary's parishioners last week. The archdiocese had not previously received a complaint against him.
The police investigation is underway and will be completed before the church takes any action, Haas said. Officials for the archdiocese and police department said they could not release anything further about the allegations.
"When we received the allegation, it was immediately reported to Aspen Police, and we are now cooperating with their investigation," Haas said in an email. "We believe it is appropriate for Aspen PD to do its investigation first, so that is the first and current step in all of this."
Mike McDonnell, spokesman for the Survivors Network for those Abused by Priests, told the Gazette that the victim deserved a "standing ovation" for his "strength and courage" in deciding to come forward. His organization has not had contact with that person.
He called on the archdiocese to release the entirety of O'Brien's assignment history, including from when he was still training to join the clergy; such calls for transparency are common among abuse advocates when allegations are made against clergymen. McDonnell expressed more confidence in the police investigation than in that of any undertaken by the church; he pointed to recent decisions by church officials to exonerate clergymen facing multiple abuse allegations elsewhere, including in nearby Wyoming.
Haas defended the archdiocese's processes as well developed and said it was premature to level criticism at an investigation that hasn't yet begun.