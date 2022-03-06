An Aurora woman will serve 23 years in federal prison for running a large-scale drug operation, the U.S. attorney's office announced Sunday.
Judge Raymond Moore sentenced Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo, 43, on Friday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering.
From March 2019 to February 2020, Vallejo-Gallo led a drug-trafficking ring that brought hundreds of pounds of meth and other narcotics from California to Colorado, according to a news release.
In addition to selling drugs to undercover officers, Vallejo-Gallo said she wanted to kill rival drug dealers in an exchange caught on a court-authorized wiretap, the release states.
“Removing dangerous drug dealers from our streets is a core part of our strategy to make Colorado safer,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement. “We thank our law enforcement partners for their effective collaboration in this effort.”
FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael H. Schneider said: “Friday’s sentence is a direct result of the dedicated work of the FBI and our federal, state, and local partners to combat criminal organizations that distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and other dangerous substances in our communities.”