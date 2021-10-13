An Aurora man was sentenced to more than a century in prison for shooting at a police officer during a high-speed chase last year, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

James Nicholson, 52, was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident happened on July 11, 2020, when the resident of a Greeley apartment told police a man with a gun was trying to force his way inside.

Responding officers found Nicholson walking away from the apartment building and, when they tried to talk to him, he took off running, the attorney’s office said. When officers ran after him, Nicholson sprayed them with bear mace.

Nicholson eventually got into a vehicle and drove off, leading officers on a high-speed chase throughout multiple cities and two counties, the attorney’s office said.

During the chase, Nicholson shot out his own rear window and fired eight to 10 shots at one of the officers, the attorney’s office said. The officer was not hit by the gunshots.

Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office finally immobilized Nicholson’s vehicle in Loveland and arrested him.

Nicholson will serve his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the attorney’s office said.