An Aurora man who killed two men and shot a cop and an 8-year-old boy was sentenced to 80 years in prison, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

D’Marcus Jones-Brown, 31, was convicted in May of two counts of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless manslaughter, child abuse and harassment.

“There are very few nightmares that can compete with the atrocities that D’Marcus Jones-Brown inflicted,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “This is one of the most horrific, brutal and senseless crimes I have seen in my career.”

The incident happened on Aug. 31, 2018, when Jones-Brown got into an argument with his wife because she and her 8-year-old son had put stickers on a wall of their Aurora apartment, the attorney’s office said.

When the wife tried to leave with her son, Jones-Brown physically restrained her and shoved the young boy into a dresser. After the wife and son eventually escaped the apartment, she called 911, friends and family for help.

Aurora Officer Jason Sweeney responded to the apartment, as well as the wife’s brother, 19-year-old Wayne Carter, and her son’s father, 25-year-old Anthoni Readus.

As the group was in the parking lot of the apartment building, Jones-Brown confronted them and shot Carter five times, Readus seven times and shot the 8-year-old boy one time, the attorney’s office said.

Officer Sweeney rushed toward Jones-Brown and was shot in his bulletproof vest. Sweeney then returned fire and struck Jones-Brown several times.

Readus and Carter died of their injuries. Sweeney, Jones-Brown and the 8-year-old boy all survived, the attorney’s office said.

“Mr. Jones-Brown shot two innocent, unarmed men, an 8-year-old boy, and an Aurora Police Officer and has left their families utterly devastated,” Mason said. “It is an incomprehensible crime.”

Jones-Brown will serve his sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.