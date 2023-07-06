A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a crash involving at least one other vehicle in Aurora.

The Aurora Police department said the rollover crash happened at S. Jasper Street and E. Quincy Avenue, according to a 1:45 p.m. tweet.

A woman believed to be in her early 50s who was driving a vehicle involved in the crash was in serious condition.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Aurora police did not immediately release details on what led to the crash.

Investigators closed roads and debris from the wreck was strewn in the area.

The fatality was at least the fourth motorcyclist death in Aurora since May 27.

In early June a 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Tower Road and Interstate 70.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a May 30 crash at Chambers Road and East Moncrieff Place.

A motorcyclist was also killed in a May 27 crash at East Smith Road and Chambers Road.

This continues a recent surge in motorcycle deaths statewide, as 2022 was the deadliest year on record for motorcyclists on Colorado roads.

Motorcyclist shot, killed is identified

A motorcyclist who on Tuesday was shot and killed on Interstate 70 near Colorado Boulevard was identified Thursday.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said 32-year-old Kyle Van Loozenoord died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Denver Police had no additional information, or arrests, as of Thursday morning.

The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News contributed to this story.