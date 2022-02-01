Barry Morphew’s murder trial will be held in a new location.
In an order signed Monday afternoon, 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the trial be moved from Salida to Cañon City, two hours south of Denver.
In the order, Lama wrote that in a town where there are a little more than 16,000 residents over 18, and where 49-year-old missing mom Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance was known the day it was reported, Barry Morphew would not receive a fair trial in Chaffee County, where the Salida courtroom is located. The judge also noted that the case has received a “massive, pervasive and prejudicial” amount of pre-trial publicity.
A hearing scheduled for Tuesday in the case will be held in Chaffee County. After that, all hearings and the trial, set for three weeks in May, will be held in the Fremont County Courthouse, which is still in the 11th Judicial District, but outside of the area where the Morphews had their family home and where Barry Morphew has been living while out on bail.
In his order, Lama wrote that he was concerned that the 129-page arrest affidavit, which has been out since September, was prejudicial in particular to one of the Morphews' neighbors. Martin Ritter said he became suspicious of Barry Morphew once he read it.
On Tuesday, video and audio recordings from the August evidentiary hearing will be released containing footage from the first day Suzanne Morphew went missing, Mother's Day 2020. Included in the release will be video of sheriff's deputies when they found Suzanne Morphew's abandoned bicycle.