A judge on Thursday placed Barry Morphew on one year of supervised probation and ordered him to perform 32 hours of community service after Morphew pleaded guilty to a felony count of forgery for using his missing wife's name to vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
11th Judicial District Judge Patrick Murphy also denied Morphew’s request for the court to return his hunting guns to him but granted him permission to own a bow and a muzzle loader. After handing down his decision, Murphy said he treated Morphew just like any other defendant.
Morphew looked haggard as he pleaded guilty to the felony charge. He answered the judge's questions with one-word responses and said he understood the terms of his probation.
Morphew was arrested in connection with his wife’s murder in May 2021 and was released on bail the following September. But after a lengthy investigation, the prosecution dropped the murder case because of a lack of evidence.
According to his attorney, Iris Eytan, Morphew's guns are still in the custody of law enforcement. Suzanne Morphew, 49, hasn’t been seen since she vanished over Mother’s Day weekend in 2020.
Six months after her disappearance, her husband used her name to vote for Trump in the 2020 election. He also voted for Linda Stanley, the district attorney who would later oversee his case. He then mailed the ballot to the Chaffee County clerk. Barry Morphew signed the witness line on the back side of the envelope with his own name but left Suzanne Morphew’s signature line blank.
According to the arrest warrant, Barry Morphew told investigators that he voted in place of his missing wife, “Just because I wanted to vote for Trump to win. I just thought ‘Give him another vote.' I figured all these other guys were cheating. I figured she (Suzanne) was going to vote for Trump anyway.”
Barry Morphew, 54, pleaded guilty to forgery of a government-issued document. Charges of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor offense associated with the mail-in ballot were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Eytan told the judge that Barry Morphew is moving to Denver, which will enable him to get out from under the suspicion that still surrounds him in the rural community of Salida.
“Now he and his family will return the focus to finding Suzanne,” said Eytan, who added that Barry Morphew has a reliable job as a landscaper.
In April, prosecutors dismissed the murder case without prejudice, saying they hoped to continue searching for Suzanne Morphew in a remote mountainous area near the family home west of Poncha Springs once the snow melted. As of Thursday, the mother of two grown daughters had not been found.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze told The Denver Gazette that investigators were still searching for her.