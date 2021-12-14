Barry Morphew's attorneys are seeking to have the judge disqualified from the case over what they say is a conflict of interest.
In a motion, Morphew's attorneys claim that 11th Judicial District Judge Patrick Murphy is friends with a witness who could be called to testify in the case.
Morphew, 53, is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, on Mother's Day 2020. Investigators believe Morphew drugged his wife with a tranquilizer dart, chased her around the house and then strangled her, disposing of her body between May 9 and May 10, 2020.
He was arrested nearly a year later and held until September, when he was released to await trial.
Murphy has overseen the case since the beginning, having signed most if not all documents associated with it including search warrants, Morphew's arrest affidavit and hundreds of motions.
It was Murphy who ordered Morphew to be released on $500,000 cash bail.
This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.