A 25-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after prosecutors say he sold a batch of fentanyl that caused at least one person to fatally overdose in Boulder County.
Terrelle Lucero was formally charged June 1 and is scheduled to appear in court June 23.
Lucero is accused of selling fentanyl to someone who fatally overdosed April 25. He also is accused of agreeing to sell fentanyl to undercover officers on May 26, prosecutors said.
When they arrested Lucero, officers found 75 fentanyl pills, a .45-caliber gun and a black scale with white residue, prosecutors said.
In addition to manslaughter, Lucero is charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two special drug offender charges.
“I greatly appreciate the hard work and skill that the Boulder County Drug Task Force poured into this investigation,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Because of their efforts, this investigation quickly resulted in the filing of criminal charges. Fentanyl dealers who seek to profit from the addiction of others should be held fully accountable.”