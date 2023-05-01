The Boulder County District Attorney's Office received a congressional award last week for its work providing victim services in the wake of the 2021 King Soopers massacre.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat from Boulder, nominated the office for the Ed Stout Memorial Award for Outstanding Victim Advocacy, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The office received the award from the Congressional Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus. It got its name from Ed Stout, the director of Aid for Victims of Crime in St. Louis, Missouri — one of the oldest victim assistance organizations in the U.S., according to the release.

Stout's namesake award honors innovations in victim services related to program development, agency or public policy development, community and public awareness and collaboration between victim service organizations.

Stout died in 2005.

Members of the office received the award in Washington, D.C. during an annual recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“Our office is honored to serve those impacted by the mass shooting at King Soopers. We are committed to strongly supporting victims and survivors. I want to acknowledge the other agencies and advocates for their dedication in helping victims, survivors, and community members with the tremendous impact," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

On March 22, 2021, a gunman killed 10 people in the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on Boulder's south end. The victims killed were: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Efforts to support victims and survivors of the shooting have included the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, the Colorado Healing Fund, the Boulder Strong Resource Center and the Boulder Police Department in addition to the DA's office.

Among the services available to employees of the district attorney's office, the office has a therapy dog named Buck. But his service certification also allows him to be in courtrooms to soothe victims of crime during testimony and go to traumatic scenes to support survivors and first responders.

The Boulder Strong Resource Center, set up in the aftermath of the massacre, has offered therapeutic services to visitors, such as victims' families, King Soopers employees and first responders.