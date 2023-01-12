A Broomfield jury has convicted a 32-year-old man of several felonies, including attempted manslaughter, aggravated robbery and first-degree assault.

The man, Angel Ramirez-Armas, led police on a chase in November 2020 after stealing a pickup truck from an apartment complex on Summit Boulevard and firing two shots, authorities said in a news release.

Ramirez-Armas fled from police when they responded to a report of the stolen car, and he drove into oncoming traffic, forcing a Broomfield police sergeant to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, authorities said. Another officer eventually forced Ramirez-Armas' car off the road, and he was captured after fleeing on foot.

A jury convicted Ramirez-Armas on Nov. 3 of aggravated robbery, first-degree assault, two counts of attempted manslaughter, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding — all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a previous offender after trial, the release said.

"This defendant put so many lives at risk and nearly killed a police officer in a head-on collision," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. "Our officers put their own lives at risk every day to protect those who live and work in our community. We will aggressively prosecute those who put the lives of officers or members of our community at risk, as the defendant did here."