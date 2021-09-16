The mother of a religious sect's leader whose mummified body was found in the group’s Moffat headquarters last spring expressed dismay that charges have been dropped for all seven members of the sect allegedly involved with transporting her remains.
Linda Haythorne says District Attorney Alonzo Payne doesn’t want to deal with the bizarre case of the death of her daughter, Amy Carlson who led the group Love Has Won.
“They’re trying to push it under the rug. There’s still a question in our minds that Amy was murdered,” Haythorne said.
The self-appointed replacement for "Mother God," Jason Castillo, who calls himself “Father God,” has started a new group he has dubbed “Joy Rains.” Prosectutors dropped charges of tampering with human remains and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse against Castillo and two others. Charges were also dropped against another sect member that had alleged abuse of a corpse and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Court records show that three other members of the Love has Won also had charges stemming from the case dropped.
Carlson, 45, whose followers were in the now-defunct group “Love Has Won,” was found dead in the sect headquarters, a mobile home located in Casada Park, west of Crestone. Saguache County Sheriffs deputies and Colorado Bureau of Investigation detectives discovered the body of Carlson, a self-proclaimed “divine being,” answering a tip from a member of the sect who told them her remains were transported to Colorado from across the country.
According to an arrest affidavit, when investigators found Carlson, she had glittery make-up around her eyes and her emaciated body was wrapped in Christmas tree lights. Through interviews with cult members, investigators learned that she had been transported from the West Coast, court papers said. Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin said the body was in such a state that investigators couldn’t identify her through fingerprints. Her cause of death wasn't determined.
Haythorne said she's frustrated that Castillo is no longer charged in the case, telling The Gazette, “I’m afraid he’s going to hurt somebody else.”
When Carlson’s body was released to the family this summer, Haythorne, her two daughters and Carlson’s son Cole held a memorial service for her.
Payne did not respond to a request for comment.