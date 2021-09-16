The mother of a cult leader whose mummified body was found in the group’s Moffat Colorado headquarters last Spring is upset that charges have been dropped on four of the seven members of the cult who were involved with transporting her remains. Linda Haythorne says District Attorney Alonzo Payne doesn’t want to deal with the bizarre case of her daughter, Amy Carlson’s, death. “They’re trying to push it under the rug. There’s still a question in our minds that Amy was murdered.”
One of the four, Jason Castillo, who calls himself “Father God,” has started a new group he has dubbed “Joy Reigns.” He and two others were facing charges of tampering with a deceased body and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. The fourth was looking at a charge of abuse of a corpse and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Court records show that three other members are still facing charges.
Carlson, 45, whose followers in the now-defunct cult group “Love Has Won” was found dead in the sect headquarters, a mobile home located in Casada Park west of Crestone. Saguache County Sheriffs deputies and Colorado Bureau of Investigation detectives discovered the self-proclaimed “divine being” of LHW after answering a tip from a member who told them her body had been transported to Colorado from across the country.
According to the arrest affidavit, when investigators found Carlson, she had glittery make-up around her eyes and her emaciated body was wrapped in Christmas tree lights. Through interviews with cult members, investigators learned that she had been transported from the West coast. Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin said the body was in such a state that investigators couldn’t formally identify her through fingerprints. Her cause of death has still not been determined.
Love Has Won has split into two groups, according to Haythorne: Joy Reigns and another sect called 5D. Haythorne is frustrated that Castillo is no longer in trouble because she thinks he’s dangerous, telling the Gazette, “I’m afraid he’s going to hurt somebody else.”
When Carlson’s body was released to the family, Haythorne, her two daughers, and Carlson’s son Cole held a memorial for her this summer.
Payne did not respond to a request for comment.