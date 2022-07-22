A Denver man has filed a lawsuit against the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado, alleging he was sexually abused as a teenager by a former priest during the 1990s.
The man, only identified as John HA Doe, alleges he was sexually abused by the Rev. Jerry McKenzie for several years beginning in 1995. The man was 16 when the assaults began, according to the complaint.
"This isn't just about him. It's about everyone else who has been hurt by Rev. McKenzie," said Jessica Arbour, the plaintiff's attorney, during a Friday morning press conference.
Arbour said the man decided to file the lawsuit after he learned of additional victims. This happened when he began sharing his story with his inner circle.
The man later reported his allegations to the diocese, who told him that McKenzie "was the subject of multiple allegations and he was removed and ultimately forced to resign from the ministry as a result of that," Arbour said
Attempts to reach the dioceses have been unsuccessful.
According to the complaint, the abuse occurred at various places including St. Michael and All Angels Church, Camp Ilium and at a cabin near Nederland where McKenzie hosted spiritual development events for teenagers.
In each instance, McKenzie allegedly provided the man and his friends alcohol and drugs such as marijuana "and encouraged them to become intoxicated and making them more vulnerable to abuse," Arbour said.
The man alleges McKenzie performed several type of sexual misconduct such as over the clothes fondling, stimulation and sexual gratification, Arbour said.
As of Friday morning, the number of possible other victims was not known.
Arbour said the lawsuit is believe to be the first filed against the Episcopal Diocese under a new Colorado law that allows survivors of child abuse an extended period of time to file lawsuits against the entities responsible.
"I filed this lawsuit because the Diocese needs to be held accountable for what happened to me, and also for the others that McKenzie wronged during the course of his career as a trusted and revered religious figure," the alleged victim said in a statement. "The adults who should have been protecting all of us failed us, and justice needs to be served for us all."