The two former Clear Creek deputies who have been charged in the death of a 22 year old were in court Monday for the first time since a grand jury indicted them this past Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23.
Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriffs immediately following the indictment, which the department called "a painful but necessary process."
Buen is charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment in the June 11 shooting death of Glass, who had called 911 after getting stuck on a mountain side near Silverplume. Gould faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.
The grand jury found that Glass was not a threat to the officers, himself or the community when they indicted the officers. Both men are free on bond.
The judge in the case ruled that Gould could leave the state to travel to Lake Havasu for Christmas. That decision did not sit well with Glass' parents. Simon and Sally Glass reminded reporters that their son would not be with them for Christmas or any other holiday ever again.
There were seven officers on scene the night Glass was killed. Siddartha Rathod, Glass' parents' attorney, told The Denver Gazette that he's glad the case is moving forward, but he would like to see more officers punished for the man's death.
"Today is a step in the right direction, but justice will not be served until all of the officers involved in Christian’s murder are held accountable," he said.
Buen and Gould's next court appearance is at the end of January.