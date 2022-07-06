FILE PHOTO: Megan Hess, owner of Donor Services, is pictured during an interview in Montrose

FILE PHOTO: Megan Hess, owner of Donor Services, is pictured during an interview in Montrose, Colorado, U.S., May 23, 2016 in this still image from video. REUTERS/Mike Wood/File Photo

 Mike Wood

A Colorado funeral home operator pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing bodies and body parts and selling the remains.

Megan Hess, 45, of Montrose pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud and aiding and abetting, according to the U.S. attorney's office. 

According to the plea agreement, Hess stole bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims between 2010 and 2018. She then sold the remains for scientific, medical or educational purposes. 

Authorities arrested Hess in 2020 and charged her with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials, prosecutors said. 

As of Wednesday morning, a sentencing date had yet to be scheduled. 

