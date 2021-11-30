A Colorado man who fled the country in 2016 has been extradited back to the United States from Ecuador to face 126 charges of sexual assault.

Peter Dettmer faces 63 counts of sexual assault on a helpless victim, 62 counts of sexual assault on an incapable victim and one count of sexual assault on a victim incapable due to force or drugs, according to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a 2016 case in Golden, the attorney’s office said. Dettmer, who lived in Golden, was arrested in connection with the case on June 10, 2016. He fled the country after he was released on bond.

After spending years on the run, Dettmer, 69, was arrested at his apartment in Cuenca, Ecuador, on April 27, the attorney’s office said. He was extradited by the FBI with assistance from the U.S. departments of defense, justice and state.

This is only the second time anyone has been extradited from Ecuador to the United States in the past 27 years, the attorney’s office said.

The attorney’s office said it will not release any additional details about the allegations against Dettmer until the case is closed.

Dettmer is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an advisement hearing.