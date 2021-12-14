A judge has sentenced a Colorado man to 41 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay over $1.9 million in restitution after he was convicted of wire fraud.

Cory Thompson, a 44-year-old resident of Fruita, pleaded guilty to tricking his business partner into borrowing and investing $1.25 million into their company by presenting the victim with fabricated invoices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The sentence handed down in this case rightly holds Mr. Thompson accountable for defrauding his business partner of millions of dollars that went to support a lavish lifestyle,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider. “Our office works diligently to seek justice for members of our community who have been impacted economically or otherwise by criminal activity.”

Thompson was an operating partner of an oil and gas maintenance business in Colorado called DACK Energy Services LLC. He was responsible for managing work production, hiring employees, procuring equipment and establishing contracts, while the victim provided investment capital.

From January 2014 to January 2016, Thompson submitted over $1.4 million in fabricated invoices to the victim, representing work performed by DACK, the attorney’s office said. The victim believed the invoices reflected receivables and future income; however, Thompson had often not established any relationship with the companies identified in the invoices.

Thompson funneled funds from the company into an account he controlled, using the money for his personal benefit, the attorney’s office said. Thompson also added his friends and family members to DACK’s payroll, though they performed little, if any, actual work.

In addition to serving time in prison and paying $1.9 million in restitution, the court also ordered Thompson to forfeit assets purchased with the stolen money, including a boat, jet skis and several vehicles.

After his sentence hearing on Dec. 8, Thompson was taken into custody to begin his prison sentence.