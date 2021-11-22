A former teacher at Clear Creek Middle School in Idaho Springs has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Justin Paul Manter, 25, was charged Thursday with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, in addition to one count of cruelty to animals.

Manter worked as a social studies teacher at Clear Creek Middle School from 2019 through March 2021. He was put on leave when the criminal investigation began and is no longer employed with the school, according to the Clear Creek School District.

In a statement, the school district said there is no evidence that the alleged crimes involved the school or any of its students. The district said it is cooperating with the investigation into Manter, as well as offering counseling services for students.

The district attorney’s office said it will not release any additional information about Manter’s alleged offenses until the case is closed.

Manter, a Lakewood resident, was taken into custody on Wednesday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.