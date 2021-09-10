The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a Colorado State Patrol trooper with felony menacing while on duty, the office announced Friday.

Jay Hemphill, 49, is accused of pointing his gun at a driver on Aug. 25 as he crossed in front of her car at 14th Street and Sherman Street. Video footage captured the incident, according the Hemphill's arrest affidavit.

The victim told investigators she was afraid she would get shot, according to the affidavit.

A statement provided by CSP said the agency "respect[s] and defer[s] to the Denver District Attorney’s Office and our judicial system regarding this charge."

"The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to live our core values of honor, duty, and respect. We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve."

CSP placed Hemphill on administrative leave after learning the Denver Police Department suspected him of a crime, the statement said.

Hemphill first appeared in court Sept. 8.

Hemphill has worked for the State Patrol since 1995 and at the Capitol in the executive security unit since 1998. 9News reported he received the Medal of Valor for stopping an assassination attempt on then-Gov. Bill Ritter. Hemphill fatally shot the gunman.