A convicted murderer and serial sexual predator will serve 24 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Arvada in 2020.

Ronn Gregory Wyman, 63, was sentenced Wednesday on charges of sexual assault on a child, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

“This case was just another in a long line of sexual offenses that the defendant has committed against vulnerable, young children,” said Deputy District Attorney Donna Billek. “With his background, this sentence was appropriate as the defendant has repeatedly made it clear that he can’t be safely managed in our community.”

The assault happened on Jan. 12, 2020, inside the ARC Thrift store at 9661 W. 58th Ave. in Arvada. The victim’s mother reported that a man had groped her daughter in the store, police said. The man, later identified as Wyman, tried to flee the scene but the victim’s mother stood in front of his car to block his exit until police arrived.

The victim told officers she was browsing through merchandise when Wyman grabbed her buttocks with "his full hand," according to the Arvada Police Department. Before the incident, he had been eyeing and circling around her, she said. The store’s surveillance footage confirmed the victim's accusations.

Wyman has been convicted of numerous sexual offenses dating back to 1987, the attorney’s office said. These include indecent exposure in front of children in 1987, attempted kidnapping of a child in 1988, kidnapping and indecent exposure involving children in 1989 and two counts of indecent exposure in 1991.

Wyman was sentenced to a combined 28 months in prison and several years of probation for his crimes before he was convicted of second-degree murder in Denver in 1993.

After being sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder, Wyman was released in 2015 after serving 20 years. But he was sent back to prison twice over parole violations, the attorney’s office said. Wyman was released from custody in November 2018 — less than 15 months before he assaulted the child in Arvada.

Wyman’s minimum indeterminate sentence of 24 years was tripled because of his previous offenses against children, the attorney’s office said.