Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum announced Wednesday evening she will send the controversial case in which Clear Creek County deputies killed a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance to a grand jury.

The grand jury will eventually decide if indictments should be issued against the deputies.

Body camera video released showed Christian Glass was killed while locked inside his car in June after a long confrontation between him and Clear Creek Sheriff's Office deputies and other agencies. He was stuck on a dirt road in Silver Plume.

The footage shows Glass refusing to come out of his car while also telling police he’s “terrified” and making heart shapes with his hands to the officers. He can also be seen praying with folded hands, saying: “Dear Lord, please don’t let them break the window.”

When officers did break the window, Glass appeared to panic and grabbed a knife. That’s when police shot him with bean bag rounds and shocked him with a stun gun before he twisted in his seat and thrust a knife toward an officer, the video showed.

Then one officer fired his gun, hitting Glass. The footage showed Glass stabbing himself before he died.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office has been investigating the case along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation since it happened.

“After a comprehensive investigation, I now intend to bring this matter to the grand jury which, at my request, is scheduled to convene multiple times during the month of November,” McCollum said in a news release. “When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters. It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgement — in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death.

"Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case. The Grand Jury, through their subpoena power and sworn testimony, will aid us in reaching the right outcome. Once it is completed, I will share the findings with our community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report