The defense for Steve Pankey, the man accused in the 37-year-old disappearance and death of a schoolgirl in Greeley, wrapped up its case Friday with Pankey taking the stand again for cross-examination by prosecutors. The questioning by Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke was peppered with tense exchanges as Pankey doubled down on maintaining his innocence.

Pankey, 70, faces five counts in connection with the 1984 disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews from her family’s home in Greeley, including first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

Matthews went missing from her house the night of Dec. 20, after she performed in a choir concert, apparently during an hourlong window between arriving back home and when her father got back from her sister’s basketball game. She was one of the first missing children to appear on milk cartons.

Oil and gas workers discovered her remains in a field in 2019, dead of a gunshot wound to her head.

Pankey claimed during testimony in his own defense earlier this week that he’d made up a narrative around having information about Matthews’ disappearance out of bitterness toward police, his former church and a former supervisor, a family friend of the Matthews. He has said he didn’t know of Matthews or her family until after she disappeared, and on Friday he said Matthews’ family members have been truthful when they said they didn’t know him.

Pankey also said Friday he believes his ex-wife, Angela Hicks, lied during her testimony for prosecutors. Hicks spoke last week about Pankey’s seemingly impulsive and erratic behavior in the aftermath of Matthews’ disappearance, including obsessive searching for news about the case in the few days after she went missing and digging in the yard of their home when returned from a hastily abandoned trip to California to visit Pankey’s family for Christmas.

When asked several times why Hicks would lie, Pankey repeatedly answered, “A woman scorned.”

Rourke sought to cast doubt on Pankey's reliability as a narrator who never hinted he had made up his claims that he had information about Matthews' disappearance of the case until he needed a defense. He repeatedly returned to Pankey’s fixation on details of the case, such as what information sealed court documents might contain and asking police for immunity in exchange for talking to them about Matthews’ case.

“And you’ve had 37 years to think about what you would say if you ever had to sit on that stand, and the best you could come up with was, ‘I made it up?’”

“Yes,” Pankey replied.

Greeley police detective Robert Cash began focusing on Pankey as a suspect in 2019, based on a phone call he had with Pankey in which Pankey claimed to have knowledge about Matthews and asked to compare information, but demanded “a deal” and then immunity in exchange for talking to investigators.

Rourke pressed him about what he believes the meaning of immunity to be, asking why he would need to ask for it if he didn’t have anything to do with Matthews’ disappearance. Pankey said he doesn’t think asking for immunity means a person is guilty, comparing it to someone invoking their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, which he said doesn’t automatically mean they have done something wrong.

“I think it goes along with taking the Fifth. It could mean you did something wrong; that you did something partially wrong; that you did nothing wrong,” Pankey said.

Psychologist Dr. Carey Chamberlin testified for Pankey’s defense this week that he diagnosed him with Asperger’s syndrome, the Greeley Tribune reported, which he said gives context to Pankey’s fascination with details of the case, including letters he wrote to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office and his insinuation he had information about Matthews’ disappearance.

Several times Pankey referenced the oath he took for his testimony, saying it drove him to tell the truth on the stand. His defense attorney Anthony Viorst asked Pankey why he didn’t just tell police he didn’t know anything about Matthews’ disappearance.

““Shoulda, woulda, coulda, I guess. Hindsight’s 20/20,” Pankey said.

The trial will resume Monday morning at 9 a.m., with closing arguments expected early in the week.