Denver City Council Tuesday approved paying a $190,000 settlement to a man who claimed in a lawsuit his constitutional rights were violated when Denver Sheriff's Department deputies took him unclothed into the Denver Health Medical Center after a mental health crisis where he soiled himself.

The lawsuit also claims a captain in the sheriff's department tried to cover up the incident by instructing internal affairs investigators not to upload surveillance video to an electronic portal, as would normally happen, and get rid of the footage.

The case, filed in May 2017, claims officials violated Christopher Colbruno's protection against unreasonable seizures under the Fourth and 14th Amendments. The lawsuit also claims the incident violated Colbruno's right to bodily autonomy as a defendant.

Filed by law firms Killmer Lane & Newman and the Geigle Law Firm, the lawsuit originally named the City of Denver, Elias Diggins, William Kessler, Samantha Kielar, Tina Klosiewski, Ryan Sewitsky, Thomas Tindall, Paul Ortega and Stephen Petit. Diggins was interim sheriff at the time of the incident on May 5, 2015.

Colbruno has severe mental illness and took apart an emergency call box and button located inside of his cell, and reportedly ate parts of the circuit board and screws while detained in Denver's Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center downtown, according to the lawsuit.

During transport to a hospital, Colbruno urinated and defecated on himself, soiling the smock he wore. The case says sheriff's department officials removed his smock but did not replace it with any other clothing. Colbruno went into the hospital unclothed, and was restrained in a bed with a belly chain and leg irons. The transport at that point included Kielar, Sweitsky, Petit, Kessler, Klosiewski and Tindall, all deputies, according to the case.

Hospital staff reported the incident to the risk manager, who in turn reported it to the woman managing medical staff who work in Denver's detention center, Carmen Kassalty. Kassalty contacted the sheriff's department to request an investigation, according to the lawsuit.

Capt. Paul Ortega, who was responsible for assigning the case to an investigator in the sheriff's department's Internal Affairs Bureau, gave it to Senior Investigator Brent Miller. The lawsuit claims Ortega told Miller, Christopher Bakas and Armando Saldate — both also senior investigators — not to upload surveillance video of the incident to IAPro, an electronic database for case management.

Saldate, who was responsible for inputting new cases into IAPro and providing the assigned investigtor with a packet of available information, is now the executive director of Denver's Department of Public Safety.

The lawsuit accuses Ortega of saying Diggins planned to make the case "go away." It also says Miller was fired, and he believed it was because he objected to Ortega's order to destroy the surveillance video of the incident involving Colbruno and not investigate it further.

Ortega allegedly told Saldate everything would be investigated, uploaded to IAPro and assigned to an investigator. But at the time of the conversation, Ortega had not provided any information on the case to Saldate, according to the lawsuit.

Senior Judge Wiley Daniel dismissed claims in January 2018 against Diggins, Ortega, Denver and the other defendants in an official capacity. His decision notes the hospital incident was eventually investigated.

He allowed claims against the six deputies in their individual capacities to move forward. In a response to the lawsuit filed in September 2019, they said they should be entitled to qualified immunity and Colbruno had not made valid claims for relief in the case, among other defenses.

A filing Dec. 12 indicates the parties had reached a settlement.