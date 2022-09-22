Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged a 16-year-old Aurora juvenile as an adult for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a man and a juvenile earlier this month. Another 16-year-old was also charged in connection with the case but as a juvenile.
The shooting took place on Sept. 7 near the Carla Madison Recreation Center and Denver East High School. A 19-year-old man and 14-year-old juvenile were taken to Denver Health Medical Center. A release from the district attorney’s office announcing the charges did not specify the victim’s condition.
Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces two counts of attempted murder after deliberation, a class two felony; two counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, a class two felony; two counts of first degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a class three felony; two counts of first degree assault with extreme indifference, a class 3 felony; and one count of possessing a handgun as a juvenile, a class two misdemeanor.
Mitchell's bond has been set for $250,000, court records show. His next court appearance, where he will be advised of the charges against him, is scheduled for Sept. 30 in front of District Judge Martin Egelhoff.
Editor's note: the original version of this story in correctly stated where Mitchell was being detained.