A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people from the criminal street gang Few But Plenty on 114 felony counts in connection with crimes involving 47 victims, prosecutors announced Monday.
The indictment followed a two-year investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network.
“We believe these individuals are responsible for 14 separate incidents totaling 47 victims in the Denver metropolitan area — most of them drive-by shootings of rivals,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a release. “This is a good day for public safety and demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment to join with our local and federal partners to aggressively combat outbreaks of violent crime within our city. I want to recognize the commitment and diligence of the members of the RAVEN task force and my office who have worked relentlessly to put these cases together.”
The 10 defendants are accused of violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act and are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, first-degree criminal assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and other counts. Defendants are:
- Armando Manuel Burciaga
- Astrea Felicia Rucobo
- Devon Nathan Montoya
- Guage Frank Trujillo
- Isaiah Aaron Martinez
- Julio Bladimir Menjivar
- Max Anthony Ramirez
- Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr. (currently at-large)
- Paul Lawrence Baca III
- Shoveen Taron Hainesworth
“Our communities are safer today thanks to the collaboration and expertise of the RAVEN taskforce in addressing dangerous criminal enterprises such as this group,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in the release. “This is a vital, innovative approach to disrupting criminal activity, conducting complex, cross-jurisdictional investigations and holding the most serious offenders accountable.”
The RAVEN investigation was given the code name “Operation Ricochet” because of the large number of drive-by shootings the gang is accused of carrying out.
“The RAVEN Task Force is successful at combatting violent crime because of its scientific approach to identify and focus on the most prolific and violent criminals that plague our neighborhoods,” said RAVEN Task Force Commander Michael Gaskill. “That coupled with the seamless collaboration of all its partner agencies affords RAVEN the ability to dismantle violent criminal enterprises such as FBP (Few But Plenty). The credit belongs to the men and women of RAVEN who are relentless in their pursuit of disrupting those who disregard the safety and lives of those we have sworn to protect.”