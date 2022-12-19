A Denver jury on Monday convicted Arturo Villalobos, 41, of second degree murder. The jury deliberated for four hours before delivering their verdict.
Villalobos shot James Nixon, 41, on April 14 after an argument in the 300 block of South Eliot Street — the Athmar Park neighborhood.
Just after 6 p.m. on April 14, Nixon walked into the Federico Peña Southwest Family Health Center Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Two days later, Nixon died as a result of his injury.
The Office of the Medical Examiner determined Nixon's death to be a homicide.
After an investigation, Denver Police arrested Villalobos on April 18. He was initially investigated for first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender according to Denver Police.
Villalobos will be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2023, in Denver District courtroom 5E.