A Denver jury on Friday found Bustaman Kartabrata guilty of three counts of first-degree murder after he shot and killed a couple and their daughter in May 2019.
The jury also found him guilty of menacing a surviving family member.
Kartabrata, 62, shot and killed his stepson Joseph McDaniels along with his wife Althea McDaniels and their 11-year-old daughter Christine McDaniels after walking into their home on South Golden Way. The couple's 9-year-old son watched as Kartabrata shot his parents before escaping the home, along with their grandmother, who is unrelated to Kartabrata, according to a release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Denver Gazette news partner 9News previously reported that Kartabrata is married to Joseph McDaniels' mother. A Denver police arrest affidavit said the McDaniels family had recently sold their home and were packing up their belongings, and that Kartabrata and his wife were at their home discussing the move, according to 9News.
Kartabrata and the grandmother left but were sitting in their car outside. When the McDaniels family finished packing some belongings in their car, they went inside and locked the door. A short time later, Kartabrata knocked on the door and stated that his wife had left her purse inside.
The boy told Kartabrata "let's look for it" and then Kartabrata "pulled out a gun and started shooting," the affidavit said. He shot Joseph McDaniels and then Althea before chasing down and shooting Christine.
Kartabrata's sentencing is scheduled for May 6.