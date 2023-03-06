A Denver jury found a man guilty last week of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 2018, according to a Monday news release.

A jury convicted John Affourtit, 37, of first-degree murder of a victim under 12 and in a position of trust, child abuse causing death —both felonies — and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

The little boy died of blunt force trauma, according to the Denver Medical Examiner's office. The abuse happened at an apartment that the couple shared in the 900 block of South Dahlia Street. The Denver Gazette is not naming the victim because of his age.

Paramedics responded to a call on Sept. 25, 2018 that the boy was unresponsive. An arrest affidavit for Affourtit shows he claimed to police during an interview the boy fell in the bathtub several days before, which the detective wrote he found suspicious because injuries the little boy had didn't seem consistent with a fall.

Affourtit told police the little boy vomited for several hours before his death. The autopsy found injuries including trauma to his head and abdomen, a partially dislocated shoulder, and lacerations on his eyelids and under the sides of his chin. The detective who wrote the affidavit noted the lacerations were not injuries that were likely to have come from a fall.

The jury deliberated for five hours before convicting Affourtit, a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office says. Affourtit is scheduled to be sentenced April 6. He could face up to life in prison on the murder conviction.