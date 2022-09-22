It took a Denver jury less than a day of deliberation to find Michael Close guilty of killing Isabella Thallas and seriously wounding her boyfriend more than two years ago after an argument about the couple's dog relieving itself in Denver's ballpark area.

Close, 38, had pleaded not-guilty by reason of insanity. Close was found guilty of one count of first degree murder - after deliberation and one count of first degree murder – extreme indifference, two counts of attempt to commit first degree murder, and two counts of first degree assault.

Jury deliberations in Denver District Court started Wednesday afternoon and resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday. Just before noon, one of the jurors was replaced with an alternate. It was unclear what led to the juror's dismissal.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said she was proud of the prosecution team which was able to get the conviction, "to get justice for Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon."

Close's arrest affidavit states he fired at Thallas and her 26-year-old boyfriend, Simon, with a military-style assault rifle after Simon told their dog to relieve itself near his apartment building in the 2900 block of North Huron Street.

During opening statements, prosecutors said that Close yelled, "Are you going to just yell at that dog or train it?" Prosecutors said Simon responded, "Mind your own business, Rocko is a good dog."

Simon and Thallas were tending to their dog when Close began shooting. Thallas, who had just turned 21 two days before, was killed. Simon was seriously wounded.

The case got national attention when it was revealed that the AR15 used to kill Thallas and wound Simon belonged to a Denver police officer was a longtime friend of the defendant. As Gazette partner 9News first reported, a spokesperson for DPD said Close took the rifle from the officer’s home without the officer’s knowledge or permission and that the officer informed the department that his rifle was missing. Dan Politica resigned from the force in March 2021.

Sentencing for Close is set for Nov. 4 at 1:30 in Denver District Court.