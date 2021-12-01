Prosecutors charged a Denver man with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Jeffrey Aschenbrenner, 33, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The fatal shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road in Commerce City, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of gunshots and found a woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim and her father were in her vehicle when the shooting occurred, the attorney’s office said.

The woman was found sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, deputies said. She was conscious and taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Aschenbrenner was arrested that day at his home in connection with the murder.

No additional information has been released regarding what led up to the shooting or how Aschenbrenner was identified as a suspect. The identity of the victim has also not been released.

Aschenbrenner is being held in the Adams County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27.