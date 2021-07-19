A Denver man was found guilty of murder Friday for stabbing another man in the neck during an altercation about the victim cutting in line, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced.

Christopher Smith, 39, was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Jared Villaluz-Jones, 21, at the National Western Complex. Both men were staying at the complex as it was being used as a homeless shelter at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ask you to take note of what you hold dear. We ask you to hug your children,” Villaluz-Jones' parents said during the hearing. “We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Smith and Villaluz-Jones met on June 16, 2020, when Villaluz-Jones cut in front of Smith while in line for the shower.

The two men argued and went their separate ways but later ran into each other in the dormitory, where they started arguing again.

Villaluz-Jones allegedly threw a punch at Smith, at which point Smith stabbed Villaluz-Jones several times in the side and neck, the affidavit said. Villaluz-Jones was pronounced dead at a hospital later that night.

After the stabbing, Smith laid on the ground and waited for police to arrive. Smith told officers that he knew killing Villaluz-Jones was “overkill” but “he had just had enough,” the affidavit said.

A jury found Smith guilty after less than three hours of deliberation. Smith will be sentenced on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.