A Denver man is facing nearly a century in prison after he was convicted last week of stealing two rental cars and robbing two banks in Weld County.
A jury found Billy Hendrix, 58, guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, six counts of felony menacing with a deadly weapon, two counts of theft and two counts of motor vehicle theft, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.
The crimes occurred during the summer of 2018, according to police.
In June of that year, Hendrix stole a car from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Denver International Airport and used it to rob a 1st Bank branch at gunpoint in Erie, police said. He then abandoned the car at the Orchard Town Center in Westminster.
The next month, Hendrix stole another car from the same airport rental facility but the rear tires were punctured by the spike strip at the exit gate, police said. Hendrix abandoned the car a mile down the road.
Later, Hendrix used his own car to rob the TBK Bank in La Salle at gunpoint, police said.
Though Hendrix wore masks to cover his face during the robberies, he was identified by DNA evidence left in the abandoned stolen vehicles, the district attorney’s office said.
Hendrix is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 22.