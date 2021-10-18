A Denver man who threatened multiple people with an assault rifle for supporting Joe Biden for president pleaded guilty to a menacing charge last week, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Shahir Ahmed, 41, was charged with harassment and felony menacing with a gun for the incident. The charges were reduced to conspiracy to commit menacing as part of the plea agreement, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident happened on Sept. 22, 2020, near the corner of East Seventh Avenue and York Street in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ahmed was driving when he saw a man holding a “Biden for President” sign at the corner. Ahmed stopped and began arguing with the man about his political affiliations.

The arguing attracted two other people to the scene, who asked Ahmed to drive away. Ahmed then parked and walked up to the group, spitting on one, the affidavit said.

Ahmed told a woman in the group that he was going to get his AR-15 and “blow her head off,” the affidavit said. He then returned to his car and drove by shortly after, pointing an assault rifle out the window toward the victims.

Police identified Ahmed using the victims’ photos of his car and license plates, the affidavit said.

Ahmed has previously been arrested for unlawful sexual contact, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving and driving under the influence several times, according to public records.

Ahmed is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.