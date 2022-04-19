A Denver jury on Tuesday found a 58-year-old man guilty of killing his wife in 2015.
The jury convicted Robert Feldman of first-degree murder after deliberating for two hours, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Judge Edward Bronfin sentenced Feldman to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"Despite his creative efforts to evade justice, today Robert Feldman was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release. “I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, and the Denver police detectives who never gave up on securing justice for Stacy. Moreover, I thank the jury for performing their civic duty over these past three weeks.”